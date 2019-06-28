NFL promotes three to senior leadership roles

Getty Images

The NFL announced the promotions of three to senior leadership positions within the league office.

Michael Signora becomes senior vice president of football and international communications. Signora, who has more than 23 years of experience in NFL communications, will oversee all aspects of football communications — football publicity, football media operations and youth football communications — as well as international communications.

Signora continues to report to Jocelyn Moore, executive vice president of communications and public affairs.

“Michael is an instrumental member of the communications team, showing steadfast leadership and a deep love and understanding of every aspect of the game,” Moore said. “His credibility with the media, our clubs, and our fans – as well as his creative vision for football content – will continue to enhance the way the media and our fans consume football, both nationally and internationally.” ​

Bobby Gallo moves from vice president to senior vice president of club business development after nine years with the NFL. He will oversee league efforts to drive integrated support for NFL clubs in the areas of strategy, business intelligence and analytics, ticketing, sponsorship, marketing, events, and fan experience. Gallo continues to report to Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of club business and league events.

Tracie Rodburg becomes senior vice president of sponsorship management after 14 years of experience with the NFL’s sponsorship business. In her new role, Rodburg will manage sponsor contracts, drive revenue growth through renewals, participate in brand and creative executions, oversee club and league sponsor relationships and coordinate key internal and external areas for NFL sponsor integration and support. She continues to report to Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and executive vice president of NFL partnerships.