Patriots slightly favored to win more games than Alabama

Getty Images

The Patriots are slight favorites over Alabama this year.

No, not if the two teams met head-to-head on the field. That would be a bloodbath. But CG Technology sports book posted odds for who will win more regular-season games this year, the Patriots or Alabama. And the Patriots are a slight -120 favorite.

Last year the Patriots went 11-5 in the regular season and Alabama went 12-0, so Alabama would have been the winning side in the bet. But most years, the Patriots would seem to be a fairly good bet: Until last year the Patriots had won 12 or more games in eight consecutive seasons. Alabama only plays 12 regular-season games, so if you bet on the Patriots and they go at least 12-4, you can’t lose.

Other bets matchups offered by the sports book include Notre Dame-Packers, Ohio State-Browns, USC-49ers, Texas-Cowboys, LSU-Saints, Michigan-Bears and UNLV-Raiders.