Rams OL Aaron Neary suspended four games

Friday brought an announcement of bad news for Rams offensive lineman Aaron Neary.

The NFL announced that Neary has been suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. Neary can practice with the team at training camp and play in preseason games before the suspension takes effect.

Neary is in his second stint with the Rams after signing to their practice squad last September. He’d been with the team in 2017 as well and started at center in the final regular season game when the Rams rested many starters ahead of the playoffs.

Neary was waived at final cuts last year and had a brief stay with the Browns after being claimed off of waivers.