Remembering Joe Delaney, 36 years later

Getty Images

For many years now, we’ve remembered Joe Delaney on the anniversary of his death. This time, it’s got a slightly different feel, given that the team for which he played — the Chiefs — has had a bit of a rough stretch when it comes to player character issues.

But today the focus is on Delaney. Thirty-six years ago on Saturday, Delaney saw a trio of children drowning, and he acted.

“I can’t swim good,” Delaney said, rushing to the water, “‘but I’ve got to save those kids.'”

He save one, but two of them died in the water, with Delaney.

Joe Delaney, who would now be 60, entered the NFL in 1981, rushing for 1,121 yards and helping to lead the Chiefs to their first winning season since 1973. He was 24 when he died.

I’ll never forget Joe Delaney or the sacrifice he made. Every year at this time, I’ll write about Joe Delaney here. Inevitably, people will respond by explaining that they hadn’t previously heard about Joe Delaney.

Every football fan should know about Joe Delaney. Everyone, football fan or not, should know about him.