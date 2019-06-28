Robert Griffin III: Ravens offense will “shock some people”

Lamar Jackson‘s ascension to the starting quarterback job led the Ravens to remake their offense this offseason, but Jackson isn’t the only player who has been learning how to run it.

Robert Griffin III re-signed with the Ravens to serve as Jackson’s backup and the process of familiarizing himself with the offense began shortly after he agreed to a deal. Griffin sat for a meeting with offensive coordinator Greg Roman and quarterbacks coach James Urban to begin a process that has continued over the last few months.

Griffin said the “game is about mismatches” and that the Ravens are hoping to create those with a unit that can make plays on the ground or through the air.

“I’ve got to make sure I understand the offense, forward and backward,” Griffin said, via the team’s website. “The offense will look different. I think we’ll shock some people with what we’re going to do. If we need to run it 60 times, we can do it. But if we need to throw it 30 to 40 times, we can also do it. I think that’s what we’re working on, to make sure we have those capabilities.”

If called upon, Griffin said he’s “a better quarterback than I’ve ever been” although the Ravens won’t be putting that to the test unless something goes very wrong for Jackson.

  1. The only shocking thing about that offence is it’s an offence. No one, and I mean no one, is worried about that offence. The Ravens can talk it up all the want. No one is fooled. It’s the #1 or #2 defence (depending on points or yards) that concerns people.

  5. RG3 better know the playback very well.

    He will probably be starting by week 4 at the very latest.

    The Ravens are basically going to try to do what the Broncos did in 2011 with Tebow. Problem being Tebow is/was built like a fullback. Lamar Jackson is built like a slot receiver. Either way, if they get down by 10 points the game will essentially be over.

  6. Until Lamar Jackson learns how to function as a pocket passer and not just a “running back with an arm”, the Ravens offense will be shockingly *bad*.

  10. I agree with Robert Griffin it will be shocking to people when they see the Cornerbacks all come and line up next to the defensive linemen all daring Lamar to throw it.

  13. Does he mean shockingly bad? Without his running ability, Jackson can’t get it done. How does it always turn out for running QBs who can’t read defenses? Injuries and ineffectiveness… RG ME should tell that to Jackson.

  16. It’s funny how people forget history. Lamar comes in last year and runs an unthinkable amount in his first game – a win. Every armchair coach/GM said it was a fluke and eventually he’ll get injured. They continued to say it win after win. The Ravens even went into KC and almost beat the red-hot Chiefs. It took a monster game from Mahomes (no look pass) to secure the win.
    Of course none of this guarantees what’s going to happen this year but you’d think that all the bleating sheep would sit back and watch the games instead of pretending to be Nostradamus.

  18. I’m not a fan of the offense the Ravens are putting out on the field. But they were definitely smart to keep RGIII as the back-up. He looked pretty good last year in preseason and we know he has the makeup to run that offense.

  19. bullcharger says:
    June 28, 2019 at 2:37 pm
    Just do it. No need to talk about it.
    ——————————————————————————————–If he didn’t he’d get fined.

  21. Look at all these scared non-Ravens fans leaving their hate in the comments. Let’s me know the Ravens are doing something right. #BAFRAID #STAYAFRAID #MYTEAMSBETTERTHANURS

  22. I’m really glad I’m not a Ravens fan. We Raiders fans went through this nightmare scenario to a lesser extent with Terrell Pryor, and I think he was actually a better passer than Jackson is.

    Ever since that experience, I just can’t stand running QBs. Every one is a disaster waiting to happen – or mediocrity at best, if you’re lucky.

  23. RG three-and-out says what?

    If Mark Ingram can carry the ball 45 times per game for 16 games, and the defense plays Ravens lockdown football, they may be able to win utilizing Justin Tucker’s leg. If not, buh bye.

