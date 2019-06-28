Robert Griffin III: Ravens offense will “shock some people”

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson‘s ascension to the starting quarterback job led the Ravens to remake their offense this offseason, but Jackson isn’t the only player who has been learning how to run it.

Robert Griffin III re-signed with the Ravens to serve as Jackson’s backup and the process of familiarizing himself with the offense began shortly after he agreed to a deal. Griffin sat for a meeting with offensive coordinator Greg Roman and quarterbacks coach James Urban to begin a process that has continued over the last few months.

Griffin said the “game is about mismatches” and that the Ravens are hoping to create those with a unit that can make plays on the ground or through the air.

“I’ve got to make sure I understand the offense, forward and backward,” Griffin said, via the team’s website. “The offense will look different. I think we’ll shock some people with what we’re going to do. If we need to run it 60 times, we can do it. But if we need to throw it 30 to 40 times, we can also do it. I think that’s what we’re working on, to make sure we have those capabilities.”

If called upon, Griffin said he’s “a better quarterback than I’ve ever been” although the Ravens won’t be putting that to the test unless something goes very wrong for Jackson.