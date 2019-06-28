Saints’ David Onyemata suspended one game

Getty Images

Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata was cited in February for having marijuana in his house.

It’s going to cost him a home game.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Onyemata has been suspended for one game for violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse.

When his home was searched in February, officers found marijuana, cannabis oil, marijuana edibles and hemp powder.

Of course, if he played for one of the nine NFL teams in states with legal recreational marijuana use, the cops wouldn’t have been there to begin with, and unless he failed a drug test (which you really have to try hard to fail), he wouldn’t have missed any time at work.