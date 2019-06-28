Tony Jefferson: I’ve got to step in as leader on Ravens D

Getty Images

Safety Tony Jefferson went from partnering with Eric Weddle in the Ravens secondary to partnering with Earl Thomas this offseason, which is going to mean some changes to the way things work on the field in Baltimore.

There’s also going to be a change in the way things work off the field. Weddle took on a leadership role for the Ravens along with linebackers C.J. Mosley and Terrell Suggs, who also left for other teams this offseason. That’s left a void that Jefferson believes he can fill during the 2019 season.

“I’ve got to step in and be a guy for leadership,” Jefferson said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “Weddle was a big presence back there, and I think I have the capability of being able to do that. Obviously, I’m not 12 years in the league how he’s been, but this is Year 7 for me. I think I’ve got a good grasp of what he’s given to the game and what he’s given to this organization. I’ve gotten an opportunity to watch him, and I think I’m in a good place for that.”

Jefferson also hopes to step up his play as he believes he’s “yet to play his best ball” at this point in his career. Putting all of those pieces together would be a significant development for the Baltimore defense.