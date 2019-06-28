Vince Young went “to rehab to hit the reset button”

Getty Images

Police have arrested Vince Young twice in the past three years for driving while intoxicated. The former NFL quarterback said Friday that he has gone to rehab but not for alcohol.

“A lot of people don’t know I went to rehab,” Young told Houston’s Sports Radio 610. “A lot of people think I went to rehab for drinking. No, I went to rehab to hit the reset button. I’m sick and tired. I’m tired. Sometimes you get tired. If you don’t get better for yourself and you don’t take it one day at a time or you just don’t worry about — today [is June] 28th, just worry about today. Everything else you’ve got going on, behind you, in front of you, stop worrying about all that.”

Young, 36, had his latest DWI charge from February reduced to a misdemeanor obstruction of a highway charge last month. He also recently celebrated four months sober.

“All the stuff that happened in the past, it took me a while because I had to go dissect that and clean it up myself,” Young said. “It couldn’t be no one else do it. It couldn’t be my agent; it couldn’t be my mom; it couldn’t be my wife; it couldn’t be none of those people. It had to be Vince Young to go do it. I can tell anybody that is going through anything in life as an athlete, the only way for this stuff to get better is you go do it.”

Young, who made 50 starts in six seasons, said “everything happens for a reason” and owns what happened to him in the NFL and thereafter. He is working on “enjoying life, growing up and becoming a man.”