Washington RB coach: Competition in backfield has “upped our game”

AP

There are multiple people involved in deciding who is going to start at quarterback for Washington this season, but running backs coach Randy Jordan isn’t going to be part of the mix.

Jordan will have his hands full with helping to determine how the playing time is divvied up in the backfield this year. Adrian Peterson re-signed, Chris Thompson remains on hand, Derrius Guice is returning from a torn ACL and the team drafted Bryce Love in April despite his own torn ACL. Throw in Samaje Perine and there are a lot of players who would like to be carrying the ball.

According to Jordan, the competition for carries has been a plus for the entire group.

“It’s upped our game, and those guys get a little bit upset when all of the sudden a guy gets a couple of reps and they’re looking at me like, ‘Coach, when is my turn?'” Jordan said, via the team’s website. “It makes it easy to coach when you’ve got a good room like that.”

Any quarterback in Washington is going to need an effective run game to get the most out of the offense, so the hope will be that continued competition this summer has the tide rising even higher in the backfield.