Will Chiefs revisit potential contract talks with Tyreek Hill?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 28, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT
Before the disturbing “you need to be terrified of me too, bitch” Tyreek Hill audio emerged in late April, the Chiefs and Hill reportedly had been talking about a contract extension. They possibly could be revisiting those discussions, soon.

Terez Paylor of Yahoo.com offers this assessment, which includes layers of condition and supposition: “Provided Hill rejoins the club for the start of camp — and the investigation ends with a positive outcome for Hill — the Chiefs and his representation could potentially re-engage in contract negotiations for an extension in the not-too-distant future, a league source told Yahoo Sports.”

Let’s take a closer look at this. First, Hill needs to rejoin the team for the opening of training camp, something that seems to be more likely than not at this point. Second, the investigation needs to end with “a positive outcome for Hill,” which is a broad and vague description. Does it mean no suspension? Does it mean only a short suspension for threatening the mother of his child? Does it mean anything less than the full-year suspension that not long ago seemed inevitable for Hill?

Third, the phrase “could potentially” doesn’t really advance the ball. (A lot of things “could potentially” happen.) And, yes, if Hill ends up with a full and complete nothing-to-see-here exoneration, the team “could potentially” re-engage in contract talks.

Then again, it could be better for the team from a negotiating standpoint if Hill receives a suspension in the range of four games. That would surely knock down his prior financial expectations, which may have exceeded $20 million per year — and which may have sparked the trade rumors that percolated earlier this year. If the Chiefs could buy low at a time when Hill is rebounding from weeks of fear that he’d never play again, and if the contract would contain sufficient protections in the event he crosses the line again, why wouldn’t the team take full advantage of those circumstances?

So, yes, contract talks “could potentially” happen. And the atmosphere for negotiations “could potentially” become much more favorable to the team depending upon the extent of the punishment that Hill eventually receives, if any.

  1. Chiefs were so classy for drafting Tyreek when 31 other teams stayed away as he was still serving probation & courses for assaulting his pregnant GF. “Trust us” the Chiefs said.

  2. Does it matter?
    If KC signs him, the media will rip KC.
    If KC does not sign him, the media will rip KC with 100% support of the NFLPA.
    So it really doesn’t matter…except to any kids at KC games b/c Hill will break the arms of the kids.

  3. This is absolutely terrible. What a message this sends. “Oh, you beat your wife & kids? Cool, that should get us a discount.”

    I don’t think I can ever berate another organization ever again. This is so much worse than anything any team has ever done if this happens.

  5. I think they’ll end up resigning him with potential provisions in hist contract. If they don’t resign him I’m sure the Browns will be first in line.

  6. The real question should be: Will Tyreek Hill be able to finish any contract he signs? Or will he end up banished from the NFL, possibly in jail, sooner or later? All signs point to the latter.

  7. If the NFL would have done the right thing at the time, and not even allow this piece of filth in the league, would have saved a PR nightmare. Dad part is he and his woman are having twins soon…

  8. Beat up a pregnant woman (not an allegation but FACT); abuse your child to the extent the state deems you and his mother unfit parents and removes him from your home (another FACT);…but he scores TDs so it’s okay! What a horrible message this sends to kids at a time when the NFL is doing whatever it can to promote kids to continue playing this game when statistics already show participation is dropping. C’mon NFLPA and NFL, see the big picture already and look past your ratings!!!

  9. Suppose he contributes in a big way to a super bowl championship season.
    Would the fans forgive and accept him?
    What about the media?

    Remember Ray Lewis?

    Jus sayin.

  10. The stench coming from the rancid KC franchise will be overwhelming if they give this guy a new contract. I don’t care what discount they can shove down his throat at the moment.

