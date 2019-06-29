DeSean Jackson, John Ross may be racing on Sunday

AP

Saturday night’s pay-per-view event (which we doubt many are going to pay to view) that will feature a smattering of current and former NFL players running forty yards in a straight line has nothing on a showdown that may be happening on Sunday.

Via Heavy.com, Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson will be participating in Bengals receiver John Ross‘ annual flag football game. The event could entail a side-by-side scamper between the two speedsters.

In early 2017, Ross racked up the fastest 40-yard dash in Scouting Combine history, covering the distance in 4.22 seconds. Earlier this year, Jackson challenged Ross to a race.

On Sunday, they’ll be in the same place at the same time. There’s no reason to not race, right?

Other than, you know, avoiding a calf, quad, or hamstring strain only a few weeks before training camp.