Eli Manning says Giants’ offense can be better, even without Odell Beckham

Getty Images

Don’t tell Eli Manning the Giants’ offense is going to decline without Odell Beckham.

Manning said on NFL Network that the Giants have the potential to have a better offense in 2019 than they had in 2018.

“I think we can be productive and score more points and be a better offense this year,” Manning said.

Manning acknowledged that Beckham is tough to replace, but he said Saquon Barkley may have an even more productive second season, and the Giants’ receiving corps remains strong.

“Odell obviously has that tremendous playmaking ability, he can catch a slant and turn it into a touchdown at any moment,” Manning said. “But I think Saquon, in his second year, the way he came on — he played great in the first half but that second half he was coming on and doing everything. Running the ball, catching the ball, we learned how to use him. I think Sterling Shepard, getting him going, getting Evan Engram playing to his potential, and then Golden Tate, a run-after-catch guy, a playmaker. I think the offensive line we made some additions, bringing in [Kevin} Zeitler at guard and those guys, I think the second year of that offensive line together will make a difference and everybody going into the second year.”

That’s an optimistic view from Manning, even if there’s not a lot of optimism from outside the Giants’ facility that the franchise is heading in the right direction.