Charlie Batch recovering from bacterial infection, severe dehydration

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Charlie Batch recently had a health scare that put him in the hospital.

Via the Pittsburgh Tribune Review, Batch suffered from a bacterial infection and severe dehydration.

“I’m doing a little better,” Batch told the Tribune-Review via text on Sunday. “At home relaxing at this point. Glad the worse part is over.”

Batch had been keeping a busy schedule, including a trip to Mexico City to participate in a youth football camp.

A third-round pick and former starters with the Lions, Batch became a fixture in Pittsburgh as a backup quarterback for 11 seasons.