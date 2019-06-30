Kansas City radio host leaves station over Andy Reid comments

Getty Images

A week ago, Kevin Kietzman had spent 22 years at WHB radio in Kansas City, where he owned part of the operation. Now, he’s no longer affiliated with the station.

His removal from the air became permanent on Friday, via an announcement from WHB that the station had parted ways with Kietzman.

“We would like to thank Kevin for his dedicated service over the last 22 years,” the station’s president said in the statement, via the Kansas City Star. “”Kevin has been a valuable member of the Sports Radio 810 WHB team. We wish him all the best on his future endeavors and good luck moving forward.”

Kietzman made a clumsy, insensitive, and wrong-headed argument on Monday regarding the off-field struggles of certain Chiefs players, and regarding their connection to coach Andy Reid.