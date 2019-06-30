Kansas City radio host leaves station over Andy Reid comments

Posted by Mike Florio on June 30, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT
Getty Images

A week ago, Kevin Kietzman had spent 22 years at WHB radio in Kansas City, where he owned part of the operation. Now, he’s no longer affiliated with the station.

His removal from the air became permanent on Friday, via an announcement from WHB that the station had parted ways with Kietzman.

“We would like to thank Kevin for his dedicated service over the last 22 years,” the station’s president said in the statement, via the Kansas City Star. “”Kevin has been a valuable member of the Sports Radio 810 WHB team. We wish him all the best on his future endeavors and good luck moving forward.”

Kietzman made a clumsy, insensitive, and wrong-headed argument on Monday regarding the off-field struggles of certain Chiefs players, and regarding their connection to coach Andy Reid.

5 responses to “Kansas City radio host leaves station over Andy Reid comments

  1. And these comments were so clearly insensitive that a 22 year relationship is ended? Spineless back bone

  2. I’m not a fan of political correctness, but Kietzman was an idiot to make that comment.
    Totally unprofessional.

  3. Really, insensitive??? Not sure where some of the “Can’t Touch Me” Media hosts, celebs and mainstays come from, but this should be a message to all who feel they can take liberties with a person’s demons. No one, and I said NO ONE can speak to those. Trying to tie the management of a player, The Cheetah, to a family death ….. and long time struggle of a child. Are you carping me? Andy Reid is Salt of the Earth, dedicated to the Craft, probably to a fault, and some could even argue to the detriment of the home, family life, but don’t ever, very go there!!!! You don’t think Andy Reid hurts, grieves and cries daily for the loss of his Son?? There is irresponsible, and then there is ignorance. Defined.

