Reports: Josh Brent arrested for public intoxication

Getty Images

Josh Brent, the former Cowboys player and current Cowboys scout who once killed a teammate in a drunk driving crash, has reportedly been arrested for public intoxication.

Calvin Watkins of TheAthletic.com reports that police used a taser on Brent when he became uncooperative during the arrest. Video posted by Bradley Blackburn of WFAA appears to show Brent tussling with officers. Police say Brent admitted he was intoxicated and is currently in jail.

Brent has worked in the Cowboys’ scouting department for the last four years.

On December 8, 2012, Brent crashed his car while driving with Cowboys teammate Jerry Brown, a close friend who had also been Brent’s teammate at Illinois. Brown died in the crash. Brent was charged with intoxication manslaughter, convicted and sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Brent, who also pleaded guilty driving under the influence in 2009, failed two drug tests while out on bail after Brown’s death. His latest arrest represents another in a long line of problems stemming from substance abuse.