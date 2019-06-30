Steelers WR coach: Donte Moncrief “playing with a lot of confidence”

Getty Images

Wide receiver Donte Moncrief is in his first year with the Steelers, but it doesn’t look like he’s had a hard time adapting to a new offense.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger complimented Moncrief’s knowledge of the offense at the end of the offseason program and that the two players have already developed a shorthand for communicating with each other on the field. Wide receivers coach Darryl Drake noted that connection’s led Roethlisberger to have confidence in Moncrief and that the wideout spent the spring “playing with a lot of confidence.”

“There’s times where you get a guy, you bring him in and he’s been in two or three different systems, those systems start running together,” Drake said, via PennLive.com. “But he’s been able to distinguish the differences and go out there and do things that makes my job a lot easier because he has a feel for the position.”

After the Steelers traded Antonio Brown, there wasn’t much certain about how the receiving group in Pittsburgh would look beyond JuJu Smith-Schuster being at the top of it. Moncrief’s offseason work appears to have brought things into further focus.