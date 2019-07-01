Browns are aware of new Kareem Hunt incident, and have spoken to him

AP

Ezekiel Elliott is back in New York to see the Commissioner, and Kareem Hunt may not be far behind.

The Browns running back, who will miss the first eight games of the 2019 season due to a suspension arising from multiple prior incidents, was involved in an incident over the weekend. A Browns spokesman tells PFT that the team is aware of the incident, and that the team has spoken to Hunt about it. The Browns had no further comment at this time.

TMZ.com has video of Hunt speaking to police, following a Saturday night incident at a Cleveland bar. Hunt was not arrested or charged.

One report quotes the owner of the bar at which the incident happened, downplaying the incident as a “small argument” between Hunt and a friend.

An unnamed witness tells TMZ.com that Hunt was indeed involved in a “physical altercation” with another man, but that it wasn’t clear whether it was a fight or simply horseplay. Police can be heard on the video telling Hunt, “I saw him push you.”

When the Browns signed Hunt, they possibly placed him on some sort of a one-strike arrangement. Whether this incident crosses whatever line the team put in place for Hunt remains to be seen, since it depends on whether the Browns (if they placed Hunt on a one-strike arrangement) would regard any controversy whatsoever involving Hunt to be enough to get them to terminate his second chance.