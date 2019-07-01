Duce Staley “very pleased” with new Eagles RBs

Getty Images

Duce Staley has been the running backs coach for the Eagles since 2013 and one constant in the running back group over that period has been change.

That has continued to be the case this offseason. The Eagles traded for Jordan Howard and drafted Miles Sanders in the second round, which meant they had a pair of players getting their first taste of the offense during the offseason program.

Staley said he’s happy with how both players approached that process and with the growth they showed before it was time to scatter until training camp.

“I think that you talk to those guys, they’ll all tell you that . . . to get better, which you want those guys to think that way, be humble, especially when it comes to catching the ball and understand where to be,” Staley said, via PennLive.com. “That’s one of my things as far as route running. You’ve got to understand the offense, and you’ve got to understand the progression of the offense, which is very important. And for those two guys to come in and kind of learn that rather quickly, I’m very pleased.”

Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and others remain from last year’s Eagles team, so there’s still things to be sorted out when it comes to playing time in Philly. Assuming the newcomers continue getting comfortable, chances seem good that it will be the new faces in big places come September.