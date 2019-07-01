Emmanuel Sanders: Week One return “feels realistic”

Getty Images

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders‘s first five years with the Broncos were good enough to earn him a spot on their list of the top 100 players in franchise history on Monday.

The outlook for year No. 6 in Denver for Sanders has been clouded by the torn Achilles he suffered during the 2018 season. Sanders has been progressing in rehab over the course of the offseason and was running routes last month, but he’s resisted setting a concrete date as his goal for being fully back to football work.

Sanders didn’t waver from that on Monday, but he did allow, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com, that it “feels realistic” that he’d be in the lineup against the Raiders on the first Monday night of the regular season.

Sanders also said that he’s confident that he will have a Pro Bowl season once he’s cleared to resume all activities. It would be the third selection for Sanders, who is 10th all-time in receiving yards for the Broncos.