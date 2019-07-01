Ezekiel Elliott to meet with the Commissioner on Tuesday

Tyreek Hill has yet to be summoned to the principal’s office. Ezekiel Elliott is headed there tomorrow.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Elliott will meet with Goodell on Tuesday. Elliott has once again landed on the league’s radar screen in the aftermath of an incident at a Las Vegas music festival, where Elliott had a confrontation that resulted in a security guard falling, possibly with a nudge/shove/elbow from Elliott.

As a prior offender under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, Elliott faces enhanced penalties, if the league concludes that he committed another violation. In 2017, the NFL suspended Elliott six games in the aftermath of an allegation of domestic violence for which he was never arrested, charged, or even sued in civil court.

It was, frankly, a Keystone Cops investigation and a kangaroo court proceeding, with one of the investigators recommending no suspension and having her voice thereafter frozen out of the process. But that doesn’t change the end result — the league suspended Elliott, and he served the six games. If he violates the policy again, he’s a repeat offender, period.

Then there’s the fact that Elliott fought the issue in court, successfully obtaining an order that delayed the start of the suspension. Even though Big Shield ultimately won, Elliott made the mistake of tugging on Superman’s cape. Throw in the fact that the incident sparked a failed effort by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (with an assist from Papa John) to topple Goodell, and the Commissioner’s revenge could be a dish served colder than a refrigerated slice of John Schnatter’s signature product.

Still, whatever Goodell does now to Elliott (along with what Goodell did two years ago) rightfully will be compared to whatever Goodell does to Hill. And if there’s a disparity between the outcomes, fans of the Cowboys and of Elliott will have good cause to react badly.

  4. Of course, this commissioner will place Elliot on suspension. It’s what he does, with no attempt at even handedness or fairness. The different levels of punishment meted out by the league are mind boggling. It will be really interesting to see what happens the next time a player on the Giants is accused of some wrong doing and is sent to bed without his supper again. Different accountability for different organizations.

  5. Cowboys deserve a “make-up” call after how badly the league botched his previous suspension.

  6. Heck, the league can “enhance” the penalty by 200%. What’s 200% of zero, the proper level of punishment for this especially minor incident? Still zero. If I were the commish, I would use this to tighten the standards for future incidents for Elliot, but it doesn’t make sense to bring a hammer down on this one. The idea behind “enhanced” penalties is if Elliot were to commit another offense of major substance (although “another” implies that the first was more proven than it really was), he would receive a firmer penalty, not that he suddenly would have a lower bar in terms of what counts as an incident. If the league wants to lower that bar, it should give him this one “minor” incident failing before opening him up to a much higher standard of behavior than that of other NFL players.

  7. “It was, frankly, a Keystone Cops investigation and a kangaroo court proceeding, with one of the investigators recommending no suspension and having her voice thereafter frozen out of the process.”

    Well said, sir.

    Roger Goodell has positively no shame. He is a bad person in a powerful position, and that is never a good thing.

  8. Zeke deserves to be suspended for at least 10 games this time.
    Tyreke Hill should get no suspension at all

  9. tylawspick6 says:
    July 1, 2019 at 10:00 am
    Brady was framed.

    All about the optics and popularity for Goodell.
    —————————————-
    Then why did Brady smash the cell phone?

  12. He’s an idiot, and has no clue how to behave. He deserves some more punishment, and maybe its time for him to grow up.
    Tyreek Hill deserves suspension also, his young son has a broken arm.

  14. Whatever happened to the case against Michael Bennett, who was accused of shoving an elderly security guard inside the stadium in Houston after New England won the Supre Bowl?

    One suggestion: Convince another team that Elliott is going to help you win a SB and get them to trade mulitple first round draft picks for him, similar to the way the Cowboys traded Herschel Walker to Minnesota.

  15. This has to be a major issue for the next CBA. There needs to be an independent, 3rd-party panel created to hand out discipline, and it must have a specific set of rules to follow. The way Goodell has acted, as a childish dictator, towards players and teams regarding “discipline” is beyond ridiculous. He has proven he has no business making these decisions. He has zero credibility with the public nor the players.

