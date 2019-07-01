Gronk losing weight in retirement

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 1, 2019
Rob Gronkowski looks serious about retiring.

Gronk, the former Patriots tight end who announced his retirement this year, has been the subject of some speculation that he might change his mind and return to the field. But in a recent appearance he looked visibly thinner, suggesting that he has cut back on lifting weights, which would make it hard for him to get back on the field.

Given his appearance at a Showtime event for Julian Edelman‘s new documentary, Gronk is significantly below his listed playing weight of 268 pounds.

Losing significant weight can be good for retired players’ long-term health, but it generally closes the door on coming out of retirement. Former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez said in 2015 that he had teams reach out to him about playing again, but he’d lost too much weight to make it feasible.

Gronk is only 30, so it’s not impossible for him to put weight back on if he does change his mind. But his physical appearance suggests that playing football again is not in the cards.

19 responses to “Gronk losing weight in retirement

  2. He had multiple back injuries, its a good thing to lose weight. Pats will be fine without him.

  3. Greatest TE to ever play the game IMO. However, just like all of them, they stop taking the “supplements” and they do not retain the mass they once had. When I say supplements I of course mean items that are in the banned list as well. The unlucky ones get caught using them, but let’s be realistic here, a majority of pro athletes use them. Doesn’t bother me if you disagree but you are very deep in the closet if you really think these players are not using some form of PEDs
    It is no different then baseball, these players recover from a extremely violent sport in anfew days only to go right back out and do it the following Sunday. It is just the unlucky ones that get caught or the masking agent failed to work. I am not against it, as a matter of fact I think it should be legal as long as prescribed by a professional. Just my 2 cents. I hope Gronk stays retired and enjoys his life after football. Was a great player and wish him the best.

  7. Did you put him on scales? Don’t look like he’s lost all that much to me – out of his pads and arm braces and in a tailored shirt he’s gonna look quite a lot slimmer anyway. Prob cut back on protein shakes and works out half as much and I dare say he’s lost 15 lbs already. I doubt he’s coming back but he could bulk up and get practice-fit in couple of months if he wanted.

  12. finzfan49 says:
    July 1, 2019 at 10:59 am
    what do you consider a “ped”? lol

    I mean, the nfl’s list is preposterously long, banning items sold over the counter.

    None of these players are in the land of Alzado and the like. Goodell wouldn’t even tell Edelman what he tested for. I can almost guarantee you Gronk was tested twice as much as everyone else. Your Dolphins and othet AFC teams have been colluding with Goodell for years.

  13. He must have stopped training with Alex Geurrero. Very dramatic weight loss.

  14. Both tony gonzalez and rob gronkowski
    lost weight due to taking less “supplements”.

  15. 12brichandfamous says:
    July 1, 2019 at 11:01 am
    I lost a bunch of weight and closed out any hope of an NFL career too.
    ——
    That’s funny because I gained a bunch of weight and closed out my chance of an NFL career.

  17. Why would he come back? The dude is lucky to not be crippled, and he’s dealt with several concussions. He’s wealthy, young, and could probably make more money in showbiz than he ever did in the NFL. He’s 100% done. Good for him.

  18. tylawspick6 says:
    July 1, 2019 at 11:34 am

    Your Dolphins and other AFC teams have been colluding with Goodell for years
    +++++++++++++
    Patriots have played the least amount of teams coming off bye weeks than any other team since Goodell became commish.

