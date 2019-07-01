Gronk losing weight in retirement

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski looks serious about retiring.

Gronk, the former Patriots tight end who announced his retirement this year, has been the subject of some speculation that he might change his mind and return to the field. But in a recent appearance he looked visibly thinner, suggesting that he has cut back on lifting weights, which would make it hard for him to get back on the field.

Given his appearance at a Showtime event for Julian Edelman‘s new documentary, Gronk is significantly below his listed playing weight of 268 pounds.

Losing significant weight can be good for retired players’ long-term health, but it generally closes the door on coming out of retirement. Former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez said in 2015 that he had teams reach out to him about playing again, but he’d lost too much weight to make it feasible.

Gronk is only 30, so it’s not impossible for him to put weight back on if he does change his mind. But his physical appearance suggests that playing football again is not in the cards.