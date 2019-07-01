James Conner: Steelers have “a great chance of going all the way”

Getty Images

Steelers running back James Conner has high hopes for Pittsburgh’s chances in 2019.

Conner told NFL Media that he sees no reason the Steelers can’t win the Super Bowl at the end of this season.

“Not guaranteeing nothing but I think we have a great chance of going all the way,” Conner said. “That’s what we play for, that’s why we show up every day, that’s the ultimate goal, is to get a ring. I know that’s a lot of people don’t think that we can do it, with the pieces that we lost, and just counting us out. We don’t mind it, though. We know that they’re counting us out, but that’s why I said we’re going to shock them because I don’t think they expect us to do what we’re about to do this year.”

After making the playoffs four straight years, the Steelers took a step backward and missed the postseason last year. Whether they have a “great chance” of winning the Super Bowl or not is debatable, but Conner says his team is heading into the 2019 season with confidence.