Lance Kendricks sentenced to probation for marijuana possession

Free agent tight end Lance Kendricks has settled a marijuana charge stemming from a 2017 arrest.

Kendricks pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge in a Wisconsin courtroom last week and received a sentence of six months on probation in return. Per the Associated Press, the charge will be dismissed if Kendricks does eight hours of community service and that at least half that time needs to be done at four Milwaukee high schools.

Kendricks was cited for marijuana possession after a September 2017 traffic stop and criminal charges were filed later. He spent the last two seasons with the Packers and caught 37 passes for Green Bay, but became a free agent in March and has not signed with another team.

Even as a free agent, Kendricks is subject to discipline from the league as a result of the arrest. Falcons guard Jamon Brown and Packers running back Aaron Jones were each suspended two games last year for similar offenses while Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata was suspended one game this year after being cited for marijuana possession in his home.