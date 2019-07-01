Monday’s #PFTPM includes a visit with James Conner

Getty Images

Steelers running back James Conner has quickly emerged as one of the brightest young talents in the NFL. Bright enough to get a gig pitching the Polaris Slingshot on a Monday media tour.

Conner joined #PFTPM as part of the tour, and we talked about a variety of Steelers-related topics. The rest of #PFTPM touched on the news of the day (and news there was, even though the calendar says July 1), and answered plenty of your questions (and plenty there were, even though the calendar says July 1).

Even though I’m on hiatus/mandatory vacation from PFT Live for four weeks, and even though it’s the slow time in the NFL, we had a lot to discuss. Discuss it we did. Check it out below.