Nike ditches shoe with Betsy Ross flag after input from Colin Kaepernick

Getty Images

He continues to be frozen out of the NFL, but he isn’t being silenced.

According to the Wall Street Journal, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has persuaded Nike to scrap plans to sell a shoe featuring the 13-star version of the American flag, known as the Betsy Ross flag. Kaepernick informed Nike that the 13-star version of the flag constitutes an “offensive symbol” due to its connection to an age of slavery. Nike agreed, and the shoe has been pulled.

“Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag,” a Nike spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal. Nike has not specified a reason for the move.

The design of the flag represents the original 13 American colonies. More stars were added in 1795, after Vermont and Kentucky joined the nation. Some extremist groups have appropriated the the Betsy Ross flag as a symbol of opposition to diversity.

Nike and Kaepernick joined forces last year, with Kaepernick become a popular endorser of a brand that also provides shoes and apparel to the NFL. The relationship has resulted in increased sales for Nike.