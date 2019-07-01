No movement on new contract for Joe Haden

Getty Images

There was word during the offseason program that Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was looking for an extension as he enters the final year of the three-year contract he signed with the team in 2017.

Such a deal does not appear to be on the front burner for the team, however. Haden’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com that nothing is happening in regard to talks concerning a new deal.

An extension that lowers Haden’s 2019 cap number could be useful as the NFLPA’s daily cap calculations have the Steelers with less than $985,000 in cap space at the moment, but the team may prefer to see how Haden does as a 30-year-old before committing to anything beyond this year.

Lolley also points out that safety Sean Davis and cornerback Mike Hilton, who has not signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, are also looking for new contracts. Both are also represented by Rosenhaus, so there will likely be contact between agent and team on one matter or another in the coming weeks.