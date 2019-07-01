O.J. Howard wishes Bucs were back in pewter and red

Getty Images

The Buccaneers may or may not be good this year. They definitely won’t look good.

Even their own players acknowledge that, and change clothes when they play video games.

Via Thomas Bassinger of the Tampa Bay Times, Bucs tight end O.J. Howard shared on social media a shot of himself playing a video game, with his avatar wearing the uniforms the Bucs wore during the 2002 Super Bowl run.

“We need these Uni’s back,” he wrote.

Howard’s crime against the apostrophe is nothing compared to Bucs’ against fashion. The alarm-clock numbers and general garishness of the current Bucs uniforms, which they adopted in 2014, give their players a cartoonish look.

Other players, including left tackle Donovan Smith, have asked to go back even further into history, to the old creamsicle orange beauties. The Bucs wore those from 1976 to 1996, before changing to the pewter and red in 1997.