PFT, NBC relationship turns 10 today

NBC

One decade down, who knows how many more to go?

On July 1, 2009, the relationship between PFT and NBC began. It was the product of discussions that had begun in January, when Rick Cordella approached me about the possibility of partnering, when I initially tried my best to scare him away, when our traffic soon overwhelmed our ability to serve it, and when nature eventually took its course.

In that first conversation, I tried to channel George Costanza from the initial meeting with NBC executives, when he grandstanded about the show being about nothing and not compromising his artistic integrity and stormed out. I said to Rick, “I need to have full editorial control over everything we write, and if I don’t have that we’re wasting each other’s time.”

Rick didn’t flinch. “We’re fine with that,” he said, and then I muttered an expletive to myself because I knew I’d have to find another way to scare him off.

So I slow-played the situation, meeting with him at the Embassy Suites in Tampa during Super Bowl week (Rick still thinks that a random Steelers fan who approached me to gush about the website while we were discussing a possible deal was a relative — and as far as Rick knows it wasn’t) before dragging my feet for several weeks. Then came the implosion of the PFT server during the first day of free agency. I had a relationship with Sporting News at the time, and an effort to direct the traffic to its servers in North Carolina resulted in five of them instantly being blown off line.

Later that day, I finally connected the dots back to NBC. I got in touch with Rick, who was on a ski lift with his wife. He mobilized the NBCSports.com engine and gave us a couch to crash on for the weekend. We got a chance to witness how NBC operated, and NBC got a chance to witness the kind of traffic we can deliver.

I still resisted a formal arrangement, until the PFT server imploded again during draft week. NBC rode to our rescue once more, and at that point I realized it was time to either make a major capital investment in upgrading our capabilities or work something out with NBC.

On May 22, we had a verbal deal. On June 8, pen was put to paper in Dick Ebersol’s office at 30 Rock. On July 1, the relationship officially began.

And here we are, 10 years later and still going strong. From Ebersol to Mark Lazarus to Pete Bevacqua, NBC Sports’ leadership has remained true to the original commitment to allow me to run the website as I see fit. At times in past years, I’ve listed everyone who has had any sort of role in establishing and maintaining the relationship; at the risk of inevitably pissing someone off, the names that stand out the most a full 10 years in to the relationship are Sam Flood, Matt Casey Kevin Monaghan, Eric Black, Ron Vaccaro, Brian Gilmore, Mike Miller, Tom Popple, and Kristen Coleman. More recently, folks like Chris Simms, Rob Hyland, and Mike Tirico have had significant roles in the overall relationship, and Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison have been great colleagues and friends since 2010. And without the opportunities provided by Dan Patrick to guest-host his show, PFT Live and #PFTPM never would have happened.

Ten years ago, I didn’t know how long the arrangement would last, and I didn’t really give much thought to it. I decided to just keep plugging away, and that if I did that everything else would take care of itself. Today, that’s the same approach; head low, mouth shut (most of the time), and grind away, day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year.

Maybe a decade from now we’ll look back fondly on the completion of that first decade with NBC.

However it plays out, it’s already worked out far better than I ever would have imagined. With your ongoing support (for which I’ll forever be grateful), there’s no reason to think that won’t continue, indefinitely.