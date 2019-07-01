Raiders release a logo commemorating their 60th season

Getty Images

The NFL will be celebrating its 100th season throughout 2019 and a team that hasn’t always marched in lockstep with the league will be celebrating a milestone of its own.

The Raiders debuted a special logo commemorating their 60th season on Monday. No one familiar with the history of the Raiders will be surprised to learn that the logo references franchise icon Al Davis.

Davis was the team’s head coach from 1963-1965 and served briefly as Commissioner of the AFL before buying the Raiders and running them until he died in 2011. The team erected a memorial torch in his honor that is lit before every home game and it serves as the centerpiece for the logo.

In a release, the Raiders said the logo will be tailored to celebrate different things about the franchise for each home game. Those celebrations will include Super Bowl titles, the 1967 AFL championship and Raiders fans.