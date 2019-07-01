Raiders stadium proceeds out of sequence to ensure timely completion

Getty Images

The new Raiders stadium could become the next Tarantino film.

As explained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the construction is proceeding out of sequence, to ensure that it will be completed on time.

Per the report, workers have commenced installation of the rails that will guide the playing field into place for Raiders games. That project began earlier than expected, because of delays resulting from roof trusses that currently don’t fit.

“That’s an example of something being taken out of sequence and thrown ahead of where it was originally intended so that we could recover some of the delay on the steel erection,” said Don Webb, an executive with the company that is building the stadium. “This normally wouldn’t have been done until we were completely done inside the bowl and working our way out.”

The stadium continues to be on track to open in 2020. The Raiders have a provision in their current lease that would allow them to stay in Oakland for two more seasons if for some reason the stadium isn’t ready.