Report: Mike Mayock attended Marcus Simms’ workout

Former West Virginia receiver Marcus Simms, who has entered the supplemental draft, worked out for scouts on Monday.

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock was among those who attended Simms’ workout in Maryland, Tony Pauline of draftanalyst.com reports.

The Jaguars, Saints, Seahawks, Colts, Jets, Chiefs, Browns, Eagles, Lions, Packers, Falcons and Washington also sent representatives to watch Simms, according to Pauline. The Vikings and 49ers had their directors of scouting on hand, and the Ravens sent their personnel director.

Per Pauline, Simms measured just under six feet and weighed 188 pounds. He ran three 40-yard dashes, posting times of 4.49, 4.45 and 4.40 seconds. Simms had a 36-inch vertcial and a 10-foot, 2-1/5-inch broad jump.

Simms played three seasons at West Virginia. In 26 games, he made 87 catches for 1,457 yards and eight touchdowns, along with averaging 24.2 yards on 41 kickoff returns and 6.8 yards on 23 punt returns.

He missed all but two of WVU’s spring practices to deal with a hamstring issue and then a personal issue.

The supplemental draft is July 10.

Former Washington State safety Jalen Thompson, former Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen and former junior college tight end Devonaire Clarington also have entered their names in the supplemental draft.