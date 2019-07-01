Ryan Mallett, Matt Elam in latest round of XFL tryout players

Getty Images

The XFL has been holding combine-style workouts in the eight cities that will host teams when the league launches next year and they were in Tampa over the weekend for the seventh round.

Former NFL players turned out for the first six tryouts and there were more recognizable names in Tampa as well. Former Patriots, Texans and Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett was part of that group and told Chris Neyenhouse of FOX13 that other players will have to match his hunger if they want to make it into the new league.

Mallett’s last NFL run was with the Ravens from 2015-2017 and he was a teammate of safety Matt Elam for the first two of those years. The 2013 first-round pick was last a member of the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, but was suspended after playing nine games for the team last year.

Former 49ers and Seahawks quarterback B.J. Daniels, former Washington running back Matt Jones and former Colts and Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison were also at the workout. Quarterback Vinny Testaverde Jr. also took part after trying out for the Buccaneers at their rookie minicamp this offseason.

The final XFL showcase will be in St. Louis on July 13.