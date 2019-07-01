Sections of Bills turf for sale

Getty Images

Bills fans can buy a piece of last year’s field.

The end zones are slightly more expensive, as you might expect, since they were barely used.

According to Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com, the Buffalo Turf Company is selling the turf recently removed from New Era Field.

For a 1 foot-by-1 foot square of green goes for $30, up to $100 for a 3×3 square. The sidelines of white are slightly more expensive, and the blue end zones begin at $50 for a 1×1 square, up to $150 for a 3×3 piece.

The company is also willing to sell the stuff in bulk, though the logos have been removed and aren’t available. The old carpet’s available since the Bills replaced the field this offseason.