Shakir Soto feels ready to stick on an NFL roster

Getty Images

The Cowboys have depth on their defensive line and could have even more if the NFL reinstates Randy Gregory before the start of the season. The competition for playing time in the front four will be among the most-watched battles in training camp.

Shakir Soto signed with the Cowboys despite knowing what he faced to make the team.

He saw work at nose tackle and under tackle in the Cowboys’ offseason program.

“I just have to play my game,” Soto said, via Nick Eatman of the team website. “I know we’ve got some really good players, but I just pick their brain when I can and try to learn from them. And when it’s my time to shine, just go out there and make plays. That’s really all I can do.”

Soto went undrafted out of University of Pittsburgh but was with the Broncos during training camp in 2018 and spent most of the season on the Raiders’ practice squad. He was one of the top players in the Alliance of American Football before it folded.

Soto made four sacks, five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits for the San Diego Fleet.