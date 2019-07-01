Six Super Bowl wins, five White House visits for the Patriots

Getty Images

The New England Patriots visited the White House after each of their first five Super Bowl wins. There apparently won’t be a visit after Super Bowl victory No. 6.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com points out that June has come and gone with no apparent plan for the Patriots to stop by 1600 Pennsylvania for a photo op, and maybe a hamberder or two.

Reiss points out that past visits by the Patriots happened in April and May.

There’s still a narrow window of opportunity for a White House visit; the Patriots play in Washington on October 6. However, coach Bill Belichick may not want to embrace a disruption and distraction to the team’s normal routine by carving out time on a Saturday before a regular-season game.

And even if it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen at some point in the future. The 1985 Bears eventually got their White House visit in 2011.