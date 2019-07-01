St. Francis DB Bryant Perry enters supplemental draft

Getty Images

St. Francis defensive back Bryant Perry has entered the NFL’s supplemental draft, Howard Balzer reports.

Perry will work out for scouts at Simeon Career Center in Chicago on July 8.

Perry played two seasons at Mesabi Range College in Minnesota, where he made 55 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and six pass breakups in 13 games.

He had 24 tackles and three pass breakups last season in seven games at St. Francis, a Football Championship Subdivision school.

The supplemental draft is July 10.

Former West Virginia receiver Marcus Simms worked out for scouts Monday. Former Washington State safety Jalen Thompson, former Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen and former junior college tight end Devonaire Clarington also have entered their names in the supplemental draft.