Ty Law picks childhood friend as HOF presenter

Getty Images

Ty Law has announced his choice of presenter for the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Canton, Ohio next month.

Many players choose former coaches or teammates to speak on their behalf, but Law chose someone who knew him long before he suited up for Michigan, the Patriots, the Jets, the Chiefs or the Broncos.

Law chose his childhood friend Byron “Book” Washington. Washington grew up with Law in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and moved to Ann Arbor to room with Law during Law’s final college season after the corner’s initial roommate moved out.

“My best friend in the world, like a biological twin brother, from when we were 1 year old,” Law said, via ESPN.com. “We grew up across the street from one another. Any experience that I had, closer to anyone in my life, he knows everything — all the good, where all the bones are buried. That’s my guy through thick and thin. If my grandfather was alive and here, it would be a no-brainer, as far as the impact in my life, but I couldn’t think of anyone else who knows me like Byron does.”

Law will enter the Hall of Fame along with Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson.