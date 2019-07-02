Akiem Hicks looks forward to imparting wisdom about London to other Bears

Getty Images

The Bears will be in London to face the Raiders this October and one of the team’s defensive linemen is in the city now as part of a tour in advance of this year’s four games in the United Kingdom.

Akiem Hicks has visited with fans, toured the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium where the Bears will play and checked out prospects doing drills in hopes of landing spots in the NFL Academy with more events on the calendar before he returns to the U.S.

While all of that is going on, Hicks is also taking some time to think about how the experience might benefit the Bears come October.

“The beautiful thing about this is I get to go back to Chicago and impart this wisdom upon everybody that hasn’t been over to this game before,” Hicks said, via the Chicago Tribune. “And I can tell them how you might feel a little jet-lagged when you first get here. Work on your sleeping patterns. Things such as that. Even though the purpose of this event is to enjoy the fans here and allow them to hang out and experience this, it’s going to be beneficial to us because now I can tell guys back home what it feels like and maybe things we can do to perform better when we get here.”

The Bears last played a game in London in 2011, but current members of the roster have played in London games with other teams. Head coach Matt Nagy was also there with the Chiefs in 2015 and defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano was the Colts’ head coach when they lost to the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium the next year.