C.J. Mosley believes Jets are being slept on by rest of league

It’s a common occurrence for NFL players and teams to cultivate a “nobody believes in us” mantra to serve as motivation. New Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is already going to that well as he looks to help New York turn its fortunes around.

Mosley believes that the rest of the NFL isn’t as bullish on the Jets this season as they should be.

“Now that we’ve got a new little mix-up, got some new people around and some new faces, we’re all eager and we’re all ready,” Mosley said earlier this offseason, via the team’s website. “We know the whole NFL is sleeping on the Jets, so we’re ready to prove them wrong.”

Mosley joined the Jets in March when he signed the largest contract for an inside linebacker in the NFL following five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The Jets have a new head coach in Adam Gase, new General Manager in Joe Douglas, and brought in Mosley and running back Le'Veon Bell as part of a massive overhaul of the team. They’ve won just 14 games in total over the last three years and haven’t made the playoffs since 2010.

Nevertheless, if Sam Darnold takes strides in year two toward becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the league, the Jets could end up turning heads.

Mosley wants to be a part of that resurgence when and if it happens.

“That’s another reason I came here, I’m always about great tradition and what better city and what better state to come in and turn a great organization around and be champions,” Mosley said.