Devin Bush: Ryan Shazier’s “like my big brother”

Ryan Shazier‘s goal is still a return to playing in the NFL, but the linebacker’s current role around the Steelers is limited to continuing his rehab and serving as an advisor to other members of the team.

One of the players who is benefitting from Shazier’s mentorship is the guy drafted in hopes of filling much of the hole Shazier left behind on the defense. The Steelers traded up with the Broncos to take Devin Bush in the first round this year and Bush said recently that Shazier has been in his ear throughout his first months with the team.

“We stay in communication on a daily basis,” Bush said during an appearance on WSVN. “That’s like my big brother, honestly. He’s just showing me the ropes, the ins and outs of the NFL and how to be a man.”

The lessons seem to be going well for the rookie. Early reviews of Bush’s work in Pittsburgh have been positive and he’s set to be in a major role when the season gets underway in September.