Ezekiel Elliott: I need to work harder to avoid “compromised situations”

Posted by Josh Alper on July 2, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss an incident at a Las Vegas music festival earlier this offseason.

Elliott had a confrontation with security guard Kyle Johnson, who said that Elliott shoved him. Elliott was briefly handcuffed, but criminal charges were not filed. Johnson requested a “sincere apology” from Elliott and Goodell sought a conversation as part of a process examining if Elliott, who served a six-game suspension in 2017, violated the Personal Conduct Policy.

Elliott posted a message on Twitter after the meeting that included both an apology and a rundown of what he said he and Goodell discussed on Tuesday.

“Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident. I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me.

I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision. I apologized to Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it.

I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”

Elliott is expected at training camp with the Cowboys later this month.

  2. Translation…”I talked to Rog. Hey, what can I say? I like to party at festivals, with girls and sometimes a girl named Molly. Imagine my surprise when people recognized me and my girl started acting out of line??? I may have big-timed the security guard. For that, I’m extremely sorry it was captured on video. I really didn’t push him all that hard. I could have truck-sticked him, if I wanted to. I showed up the next day for my youth football camp. Let’s call it all even. Please don’t suspend me, Rog. I’m trying to get JJ to cut me a very large check.”

  3. It keeps happening over and over. There seems to be a pattern here. Some people simply cannot stay out of trouble. They can’t seem to figure out that everybody has cell phones and anything they do will be recorded. Zeke, just like Jameis Winston, has a long history of making foolish decisions. I hope they can clean up their acts, but I’m not holding my breath.

  5. Zeke wished he lived in the pro athlete heydays before social media and everyone having a video recorder all the time. Regarding the 90’s Bills players, all I hear are good stories of encounters with Bills players in the general public, but its just that, stories, no video recorded proof. These NFL players have been having a bit too much of a good time for ages, but now and days you gotta be a bit more careful, sorry Zeke.

  7. So, he got a little drunk in public, acted stupid with his lady friend, and then walked into a security guard (who then flopped like FIFA), and we all want his career ruined for good? I am gonna go out on a LONG limb and guess 99% of the folks who comment on here between ages 35-55 do things ten times more stupid, pretty much every weekend. You hate him because he is black, or rich, or a Cowboy, or all 3, admit it girls.

