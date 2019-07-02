Former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright shot

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright was shot multiple times Monday, and is in the hospital.

According to the Concord (N.C.) Independent Tribune, Wright was shot following an argument with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. Wright was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, and was listed in stable condition.

Concord Police are looking for the shooter, William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr., and have issued a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon Inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Wright, who played collegiately at South Carolina, spent eight years in the NFL with five teams. He started with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, and had turns with the Cowboys, Ravens, Bengals, and Giants.

He started 19 games in his NFL career (seven each for the Ravens in 2003 and 2005), and earned a Super Bowl ring with the Giants during his final healthy season in the league.