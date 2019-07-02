Gregg Williams “can’t wait” to have Trumaine Johnson in games again

Getty Images

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson did not live up to expectations in his first season with the Jets and said in April that he was happy to have a “clean slate” with the team’s new coaching staff as he heads into his second year with the team.

Turning the page from last year makes sense, although Johnson may reach further back into his past as he tries to put together a better 2019 season. The Jets’ new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams had the same job with the Rams for four of Johnson’s six seasons with the team and said that he hopes to spark the same kind of success that Johnson had in those seasons.

“His best years were when we were together,” Williams said, via the New York Daily News. “He’s really motivated. He understands me. I understand him. It’s my job to try to help him be the best he can be. He’s excited. I’ve been excited about the work that he has put in here. . . . There’s a good familiarity there. I can’t wait to get back in games together, because he and I have had some really good moments together.”

The Jets have some things to sort out at cornerback beyond Johnson and that makes it all the more important that he play up to his past level this time around.