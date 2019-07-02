Jarvis Landry back on field, working out with Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has expanded his circle of workout partners beyond Mark Wahlberg.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry shared pictures and video of him, Mayfield and other members of the Browns working out in California on his Instagram account. A full roster of the players in attendance is unknown, although wideout Rashard Higgins is in one of Landry’s pictures and tight end David Njoku has posted from the workouts as well.

Odell Beckham came out of social media hibernation on Monday to post a video of him doing drills, although it doesn’t appear that he’s joined his teammates yet.

Landry did not take part in on-field work during organized team activities or minicamp because of an undisclosed injury. He’s running routes without any obvious issues in one of the videos and that should ease any doubts about his ability to jump back into the mix come training camp.

Mayfield’s workouts will pause this weekend so that he can get married and camp opens up on July 25.