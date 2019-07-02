Jason Pierre-Paul still wearing a neck brace

Getty Images

Jason Pierre-Paul posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday, showing him still wearing a neck brace.

He will have his neck re-evaluated in two months, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports. The earliest Pierre-Paul will return to the field is October, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said last month.

Pierre-Paul fractured a neck vertebra in a one-car accident in May.

“If you woke up this morning, count your blessings,” Pierre-Paul wrote on social media. “We all go through things in life, and if you’re going through something, it will pass. Trust me. Just remember that we [are] blessed to be here and make the best out of every situation.

“Things turn out best for those who make the best out of the way things turn out.”

Pierre-Paul made 12.5 sacks in his first season with the Bucs after arriving from the Giants in a trade.