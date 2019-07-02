John Johnson raves about Rams addition of Eric Weddle

Getty Images

Strong safety John Johnson will have a new colleague in the back-end of the Los Angels Rams defense this fall as the team added 12-year veteran Eric Weddle following his release from the Baltimore Ravens.

Johnson is getting set to enter his third season in the league. Lamarcus Joyner has served as his counterpart at safety with the Rams the last two seasons. While Joyner had some decent moments for the Rams, Weddle’s track record of six Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro selections brings a different dynamic to the Rams secondary.

“He’s just a genius. I haven’t seen anybody like him,” Johnson said on NFL Network on Monday. “I haven’t been in the league long but I know he’s a special one and I’m excited to see what we can do. Not just how it can make me better but I’m excited to see what he and I can do for this whole defense.”

The Rams signed Weddle in early March just days after his release from the Ravens. Weddle returns to Southern California, where he spent the first nine years of his career with the San Diego Chargers. Weddle has also vowed to help Johnson take the next step in his game.

“I’m here to push him to that next level. He’s got a chance to be an exceptional safety for a long time and I can see it in him,” Weddle said in Mat. “He’s got to get there, so I’ll push him every day that’s for sure.”

Weddle may not be the player he used to be at his peak, but he’s coming off three straight Pro Bowl appearances from his time in Baltimore. Having a veteran voice in the secondary could be a big boost for Johnson and the rest of the Rams defensive backs.