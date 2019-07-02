Nick Foles focusing on feet in Jacksonville

Getty Images

Nick Foles was brought in this offseason to lend some credibility to the Jaguars offense.

Now, he’s making sure he gets off on the right foot.

Via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Foles said he focused on making sure his footwork was right as he went through offseason workouts.

“If you go back to high school or go back to college, I always have talked about my feet because they are always [a concern],” Foles said. “I’ll always work on my feet. Playing for coach [Andy] Reid and coach [Doug] Pederson, it’s always about rhythm. That’s how it is always taught. They are great at the QB position. ‘Flip’ [John DeFilippo] was my coach, my quarterback coach with Frank Reich in Philly. They always harp on feet and target line, and anytime you can keep your feet under you and you work the pocket, you can buy some time.

“Football is not 7-on-7; 7-on-7 is a three-hitch throw, a five-hitch throw. Real football is when you have to work the pocket, move, get hit, do all of the crazy throws from bad hips and all that. But you want to always work on your feet and keep them moving.”

Of course, having size 16 flippers makes that more complicated. But the fact Foles has spent so much time thinking about the finer points of the game shows the kind of attention to the craft that Jacksonville could certainly use.