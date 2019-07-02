Patrick Mahomes cutting down body fat before training camp

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off of a very successful season, but he isn’t resting on his MVP laurels this offseason.

Mahomes said in June that he’s focused on improving his footwork heading into the 2019 season and the Chiefs want him to sharpen up other details of his game as well. Mahomes isn’t just working on his game, though.

He told Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports that he’s working to get his body fat into single digits after getting as low as 12 percent last season. The ketchup-loving quarterback said that he’s cleaned up his nutrition to help with that pursuit and he’s seen results already.

“I’ve gotten more muscular and [have] less baby fat, I guess you would say,” Mahomes said. “So that’s been the big thing for me — sculpting my body in the best way possible so I can go through the season and feel just as fresh at the end as I did at the beginning.”

Some might feel that Mahomes has nowhere to go but down after the year he posted in 2018, but it seems the quarterback is going to do whatever he can to keep that from happening.