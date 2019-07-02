Tyreek Hill breaks Twitter silence, sort of

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill has broken his silence.

Sort of. But not about anything important.

Via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs wideout tweeted Sunday for the first time since March 12, offering a series of three crying laughing emojis several times in response to free agent cornerback Charles James declaring Marquise Goodwin the fastest man in the league after Goodwin won last weekend’s “40 Yards of Gold” competition.

Hill has had much less to say about his status with the league. He met with the NFL’s chief investigator Lisa Friel last week for eight hours, as part of the league’s inquiry into allegations of child abuse by Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal.

That leaves his status for training camp, or a potential suspension from the league of some length, very much up in the air.

And that’s no laughing matter.