D.J. Hayden feels Jaguars have the best secondary in the league

Cornerback D.J. Hayden‘s first season with the Jaguars didn’t go as hoped on any level.

The team sank from AFC South champion in 2017 to last place in the division and Hayden missed six games with a toe injury. His absence left the team without a capable nickel corner to go with Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye and contributed to an overall decline for a defense that was responsible for much of the previous year’s success.

Hayden returned to health in the back end of the season and remained fit through an offseason that has him feeling bullish about what will come in September.

“All that good stuff — getting turnovers, sacks and making big plays — I feel like we’ll do that,” Hayden said, via Jacksonville.com. “I feel totally 100 percent comfortable with what we’re doing and our safeties. I feel we’ll be the best secondary in the league.”

The safeties will likely play a big role in determining whether Hayden is correct. Barry Church was released late last year and Tashaun Gipson moved on in the offseason, which leaves Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson set to open the year as starters for the first time.